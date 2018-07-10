RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WFMY)-- A man was killed after being hit by a car on I-73 Saturday night in Randleman, according to NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).Troopers say the accident happened around 5:39 a.m. Saturday near the Randleman Regional Reservoir Lake Bridge.

23-year-old Marqys A. Chambers, of Candor, was a passenger in a Honda Pilot that had a side collision (sideswipe) with a Kia Soul. When the vehicles stopped a few minutes later, Witnesses told Troopers Chambers got out of the SUV and started walking away.

He was then hit by another car while in the left southbound lane of I-73, Troopers confirm. The driver of the car that hit Chambers is identified as Ramme Deshon Taylor, 27, of Newport News, Virginia.

Taylor and others involved in the previous collision were not injured.

NCSHP says no charges have been made in either accident and it remains unclear why Chambers was in the roadway.

© 2018 WFMY