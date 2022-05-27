Lt. Governor Mark Robinson speaks at NRA convention

Robinson is speaking alongside former President Donald Trump and Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina's Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson is in the national spotlight for speaking at the NRA convention in Texas days after the mass shooting tragedy in that state. The annual convention is not a response to the shooting. It's something that's been planned for a while now. It just so happens to be about a five hour drive from where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers Tuesday.

The NRA says in addition to exhibit halls highlighting the most popular companies in the Industry, there will also be updates on their political agenda, classes advance gun training and a quote "pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure."

We've asked multiple times this week to interview Lt. Governor Robinson about his NRA speech. A spokesperson told us Robinson was unavailable but sent over this statement which does not address the NRA but does read:

"The shooting in Uvalde, Texas was evil - pure and simple. The parents and family members who are without their loved ones and grieving - we are praying for you, and we grieve with you. No parent should have to fear that when they drop off their child in the morning, they won't be coming home that afternoon. As a father, I know the love a parent has for their child, and I can only imagine the pain of losing a child in such a horrendous event. Such a loss is beyond comprehension for those of us that have not experienced it.

Please join me in prayer for the victims of this tragedy, the community of Uvalde, and our nation."

Friday morning ahead of Robinson's speech 760 parents signed a letter to him penned by the NC Democrats. The letter reads in part: "Your thoughts and prayers are not enough. Unless proven otherwise, your attendance at the NRA convention in Texas this week makes it clear: you, and the North Carolina Republican Party, are beholden to the NRA instead of protecting North Carolina children."

Mom and North Carolina educator Christy Clark wanted to sign the letter to send a message to Robinson and other GOP leaders.

"There were 19 children and two educators killed in Texas, but that's just a small amount of people who have been killed by gun violence over the years," she said. "He is turning his backs on them and saying your lives don't matter to me. As a Mom and someone who spends her life with 10 year olds, I think they need to be aware and called out on this issue right away."

A North Carolina Republican Party spokesperson responded to the letter by saying: "The Democrats' willingness to politicize this tragedy in a desperate attempt to score political points and nakedly push their radical agenda is absolutely disgusting. The People of North Carolina see through right through this kind of shameful tactic, and we remain focused on the issues our North Carolina families are most concerned about and that includes keeping our kids safe in school."

At at the convention folks in attendance say gun control isn't the answer.

"It wasn't guns that did it, it was a person," said convention goer Brenda Neitzel in response to concerns about the convention.

Another attendee also said guns aren't the problem.

"We have a problem, people who are mentally ill are falling through the cracks," said Steven Speck.

Former President Donald Trump and Texas Senator Ted Cruz are also speaking at the NRA convention. Texas Governor Greg Abbott canceled his appearance. Instead he'll see a video version of his speech so he can stay in Uvalde where the shooting happened.