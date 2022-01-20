NC Medicaid now offers free at-home tests

NCDHHS signed an order on January 14 enabling NC Medicaid beneficiaries to receive free at-home covid-19 tests.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has taken action to provide access for free at-home covid-19 tests to those insured by NC Medicaid.

Last week, NCDHHS officials signed an order, allowing those covered to be able to get the tests from local pharmacies.

"The ability to get at-home tests at local, nearby pharmacies will ensure NC Medicaid beneficiaries have access to at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests in the weeks ahead," said Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D. "Along with getting vaccinated and boosted, and wearing a well-fitting mask, testing helps us prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Testing is an important tool to stop the spread of COVID-19. Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to urge the importance that Americans use at-home tests if they have one or all of the following: