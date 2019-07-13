LUMBERTON, N.C. — Deputies have arrested the mother of a 1-year-old in connection with the little girl’s brutal death.

Sarah Hardin, 25, is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1.5 million bond in relation to her daughter’s death. Hardin is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury, according to a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Friday, a $3 million bond was set for the infant’s father, 17-year-old Jonathan Blake Barton.

Deputies were called to the Southeastern Medical Center at 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday for an unresponsive 1-year-old. Jadalyn Barton, 1, of Shannon was transported to the medical center by her parents, where she was pronounced dead.

“This is such a troubling case that no one would want to imagine,” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “The condition of this innocent infant is unspeakable and was really difficult for our investigators. As the investigation continues all I can do is ask for the county to pray.”