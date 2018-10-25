CHARLOTTE, NC -- Parents across our area are on alert this evening after two moms say they and their kids were recently followed by strangers.

“You can never be too careful,” CMPD Spokesperson, Rob Tufano said.

Parents have likely all heard that before, but this week, two close-calls showed parents there’s some truth to the warning.

Tuesday at the Five Below store in Matthews, a mom says an older woman was following her and her two kids. The tipping point, the mother said, was when she had to yank her daughter by her hoodie when she saw the woman “go straight for her.”

Then, Monday at the Disney store inside the SouthPark Mall, a mom said she grew uncomfortable when a group of men entered the store. In a post on her blog she wrote that she snatched the man’s phone after he began snapping photos of her daughter.

“Really hard to say at this point, having not been on the scene or called to the scene for officers to determine what this guy’s intentions were,” Tufano said.

CMPD said they were never called and that the situation was handled by mall security.

In her blog, the mom wrote that the man was allowed to walk away and that the security guard told her, “he did nothing wrong.”

So what should you do if you feel you or your children are being watched, followed or targeted?

“I think that it’s just real prudent to get on the phone, call 9-1-1 and get officers out there to investigate,” Tufano said.

A spokesperson for SouthPark Mall sent NBC Charlotte a statement that says in part:

"Our management, security and retailers take any reports of suspicious activity in and around our property very seriously…we have a number of proactive security measures in place, some that must remain behind-the-scenes to protect the integrity of the programs."

Experts say it's rare for children to be abducted by strangers, making up just one percent of all abductions.

When it comes to human trafficking, experts say traffickers typically target venerable teens, like runaways, not children with their parents.

