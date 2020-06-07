“Today is a fantastic day in history,” the North Carolina Museum of History tweeted.

The North Carolina Museum of History honored popular restaurant Bojangles Monday through a celebratory tweet.

“Today is a fantastic day in history,” the museum tweeted Monday. “On this day in 1977, the first ever Bojangles opened in Charlotte.”

The tweet comes on National Fried Chicken Day.

Founders Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas opened the first Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n’ Biscuits in Charlotte back in 1977.

According to the company’s website, Bojangles received the highest restaurant sales average in the U.S. in 1981, opened its first college campus spot in 2005, and celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2017.

“Bojangles started as the dream of Fulk and Thomas, two veteran restaurant owners who predicted rising consumer demand for good food served in a quick-service environment,” Bojangles’ said.

The company based its concept on three qualities including distinctive flavor, high-quality products made from scratch and a festive restaurant design with friendly service.

Bojangles said the inspiration for the company name came from a song called Mr. Bojangles originally recorded by Jerry Jeff Walker in 1968.

