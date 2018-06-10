RALEIGH, NC (WFMY) -- North Carolina Army National Guard Sgt. James Allen Slape,23, of Morehead City, was killed in Afghanistan on October 4, 2018.

Slape died as a result of wounds from an explosive device.

Slape was promoted to the rank of sergeant after he passed.

Sgt. Slape was assigned to N.C. Army National Guard's 60th Troop Command, 430th Explosive Ordnance Company, based in Washington, N.C.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Sgt. James Slape losing his life while serving our Country,’ said Maj. Gen. Greg Lusk, Adjutant General of the North Carolina National Guard. “We honor his courage, his selfless service and we extend our deepest sympathy to his family, friends, and fellow Soldiers as we hold them firmly in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Sgt. Slap's unit deployed to Afghanistan in April 2018. The unit is scheduled to return to the U.S. in the spring of 2019.

Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement when hearing of Slape's death:

"National Guard members step up and answer the call to service wherever they are needed, whether at home to help during a natural disaster or overseas to protect our national security. They leave their homes, their families and their jobs and put their lives on the line for us. On behalf of the people of North Carolina, I honor the service and sacrifice of Sgt. James Slape and offer our deepest sympathy to his loved ones and his fellow soldiers."

Sgt. James Slape joined the North Carolina National Guard in 2013.

He graduated from the Explosive Ordnance School as an Explosive Ordnance Specialist in 2015.

Sgt. Slape is the 26th North Carolina Army National Guard Soldier to be killed in action, since September 11, 2001.

The deadly incident is under investigation, the Department of Defense says.

