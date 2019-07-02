RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man sentenced to life in prison for killing a pizza delivery driver and pocketing about $20 will be released after almost 30 years.

The state parole commission said Thursday it's releasing 43-year-old Shantu Jenkins in January 2022. Jenkins was 18 when he and five other young men decided to find someone to rob in High Point. They came across and killed a pizza delivery driver, then took his cash. Each man got about $20.

The parole commission also will parole a 43-year-old killer serving a life sentence for shooting a man during an argument in Columbus County. William Gray will be released in January 2021, 29 years after his victim died in a Fair Bluff park.

Parole is considered for crimes committed before practice ended in 1994.