BISCOE, N.C. — A North Carolina Police Chief is accused of assaulting a woman, according to the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

The SBI says special agents arrested Biscoe Police Chief Michael Brent Tedder on Thursday for one count of assault on a female.

The SBI says the investigation of Tedder began in May at the request of Montgomery County District Attorney T. Lynn Clodfelter.

Biscoe Town manager Brandon Holland says Tedder has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation has concluded.

Tedder was taken to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office where he signed a written promise to appear in court.