HILLSBOROUGH, NC (WNCN) - Police in the Triangle are warning that toy or replica guns purchased as gifts this time of year are easily mistaken for real firearms.

Hillsborough police compared a real Glock 23 handgun with a toy Airsoft Glock 19.

Hillsborough officials posted several side-by-side photos under a Facebook post labeled "feeling concerned."

"There is no way to tell a difference when making a split-second decision," the Facebook post said.

Police said that the Airsoft Glock "gives the same appearance as a real firearm and a child, teen or even an adult being given or purchasing this gun should treat it as real."

The department posted comparison photos of the gun in a holder on a man's hip and later with a man holding each gun.

A key part of the post said: "these Airsoft guns are real in the eyes of a law enforcement officer, CCW holder or someone protecting their home."

The post was made Sunday night and ended with "Let's avoid tragedy and be very responsible with these 'toys'."

