President Joe Biden, First Lady to visit Fort Bragg for early Thanksgiving celebration

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will celebrate Thanksgiving with service members and military families.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Fort Bragg Monday to celebrate military families.

They will celebrate Thanksgiving early with service members and military families as part of the Joining Forces initiative.

According to officials, Joining Forces is a White House initiative to support military families, which includes: families of service members and veterans, caregivers and survivors. Their work is driven by their experiences.

If you or a loved one are in crisis, you don’t have to face it alone. The Military Crisis Line offers free, confidential support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year for all service members.

Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1