Greensboro community rallies to support Ukraine

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County residents from Ukraine and members of the community march in support of Ukrainian people Sunday afternoon.

Organizers said they are meeting at Trinity Church on Friendly Avenue in Greensboro to support and uplift Ukrainians. People in Greensboro who are from neighboring countries are also coming to help.

This event was organized by people who are from Ukraine and neighboring countries. They want to show concern for Ukraine's goodwill for this peaceful, independent, and democratic country.

Organizers also said they wanted to recognize the heroes, along with their brave and proud citizens who are defending themselves against attacks.

After marching down West Friendly Avenue in support of Ukraine, the supporters gathered at the friendly center and sang out the Ukrainian national anthem.