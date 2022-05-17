NC Rep. Cawthorn concedes Republican primary to Edwards

RALEIGH, N.C. — First-term U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has conceded to North Carolina state Sen. Chuck Edwards in the Republican congressional primary.
Luke Ball, a spokesperson for Cawthorn’s campaign, told The Associated Press late Tuesday that Cawthorn had conceded the race. A fast-food franchise owner, Edwards with a victory would advance to the November election against Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara. The first-term congressman and pro-Donald Trump firebrand trailed state Sen. Chuck Edwards slightly with most of the votes counted.
Several GOP leaders have turned away from the 26-year-old congressman, with some citing a series of unforced errors.
