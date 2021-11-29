Northwest Guilford High band to perform at 80th Commemoration Concert Series at Pearl Harbor

Guilford County high school students receive a once-in-a-lifetime educational opportunity to represent North Carolina in Hawaii.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Members of the Northwest Guilford High school band are heading to Hawaii to represent the state of North Carolina.

The Guilford County Schools' band will perform at the 80th Commemoration Concert Series at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, according to the Director of Bands, Brian McMath.

Monday was their last rehearsal as they will soon hop on the plane to fly to Oahu, Hawaii. The group of 156 students and faculty will perform a series of Christmas songs for the concert on Ford Island.

"They were selected by the company in charge after the band missed an opportunity to play at the JFK Center in Washington D.C. last year," McMath said.

The performance is set to take place at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s famous Hangar 79.

Hangar 79 is a grand 80,000 sq. foot hangar featuring blue glass windows still permeated with bullet holes left by the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. During World War II, it was a maintenance and engine repair facility filled with fighters, bombers, and patrol aircraft based in Pearl Harbor, according to the Pearl Harbor Concert website.