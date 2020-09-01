RALEIGH, N.C. — Robeson County school bus driver and cafeteria worker Sylvia Mejia revealed 10 words on her crossword-themed scratch-off ticket to win the game’s top prize of $150,000!

It all started when Mejia stopped at Love's Travel Stop on Hodges Chapel Road in Dunn while traveling with family.

As she was trying her luck with scratch off's which included the $150,000 Cash ticket, she could feel her luck slowing turning into more of a sure thing.

“I have 10 words,” Mejia shouted out to her daughters and grandson in the car. “I won the big one.”

Following her discovery of the 10 words, the family then drove to lottery headquarters in Raleigh where Mejia collected her prize. After required federal and state withholdings, she took home a check for $106,126.

Mejia plans to help her children, pay off her car loan, and take her family on vacation with her newly acquired earnings!

“It feels good,” said Mejia as she got her check. “I always said one day I would win a big one.”

