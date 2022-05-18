Thomas Built Buses to hire 280 workers at High Point plant

Thomas Built Buses plan to start an additional shift at its Saf-T Liner C2 plant.

Thomas Built Buses (TBB) announced on Wednesday they plan to hire 280 employees to its Saf-T Liner C2 Plant in High Point.

The company is seeking to fill multiple manufacturing positions: Assembly technicians, materials technicians and machine operators.

"We have robust demand for our entire portfolio of our popular Type C offerings, and we are excited to expand our manufacturing capacity to support our ramp up of electric school bus production," President and CEO of TBB, Kevin Bangston said.

All of the new employees will work exclusively on both the Saf-T Liner C2 school bus and Saf-T Liner C2 Jouley electric school bus.

If interested in working for TBB, applications are available via the Thomas Built Buses website and the careers page, which has a current list of specific jobs and qualifications.