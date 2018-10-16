KENANSVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina animal shelter says the responses it's received after word that it would have to euthanize 13 dogs has spared the animals for at least one more day.

The Duplin County Animal Shelter issued an "S.O.S." on its Facebook page Monday saying the dogs had to be adopted by Tuesday. Coordinator Bobby Kennedy told The News & Observer of Raleigh there were 77 dogs and cats at the shelter, and there was limited space and time to get them adopted or moved into rescue or foster homes.

On Tuesday, the shelter announced it was overwhelmed by the response, adding on its Facebook page, "We will not stop until every dog and cat are safe!"

The shelter is in Kenansville, about 58 miles (93 km) east of Fayetteville.

