DURHAM, N.C. — Police say a Durham shoe store was robbed Monday night by a man 'armed' with a syringe, threatening to give an employee HIV by stabbing them.

WNCN reports the robbery happened at the New Balance store on Fayetteville Road around 7 p.m.

Police say the employee reportedly saw a man stuffing things into a bag, and approached them -- that's when the man pulled out a syringe and said he would give the employee HIV if they tried to stop him.

The suspect ran away with a bag full of merchandise.

Police say no one was hurt, and they haven't identified the suspect at this time.

