RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina small business owners who are suffering losses due to the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for federal aid.

The U.S. Small Business Administration granted Governor Cooper's request for a disaster declaration for small businesses, according to a release from Cooper's office.

This means small businesses can apply for low-interest SBA disaster loans.

“Many small businesses are desperate right now and this SBA approval will help,” said Governor Cooper. “Even more is needed and we will continue to push for additional assistance while we work to protect the health of North Carolinians.”

To apply for the SBA disaster loan, click here.

Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or 1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

