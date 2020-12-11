N.C. State Archives, library public research centers reopen

State Archives public research locations in Raleigh and Manteo and the State Library of North Carolina in Raleigh planned to welcome visitors by appointment.

MANTEO, N.C. — North Carolina’s depositories for old government and academic records, maps, books and genealogical materials are reopening to the public at reduced capacity after COVID-19 forced their closures for months.

State Archives public research locations in Raleigh and Manteo and the State Library of North Carolina in Raleigh planned to welcome visitors by appointment starting Thursday.

The Western Regional Archives in Asheville will follow starting Friday.

Guests must set up formal appointments online and are required to wear face masks inside. Public computer terminals also will be closed.