RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University senior basketball player Eric Lockett is behind bars Thursday morning, charged with assault on a female, according to arrest records.

Lockett, a 6-foot-5, 193-pound guard from Warner Robins, Georgia, was booked into the Wake County Detention Center at 5 a.m. Thursday on an assault on a female charge.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts said Lockett was suspended from the team.

“In light of his arrest this morning, Eric Lockett has been indefinitely suspended from our team," Keatts said in a statement. "We will await additional information and will have no further comment at the current time.”

The charge comes from an incident that occurred on Tuesday where Lockett was accused of hitting a woman in the face, an arrest warrant shows.

CBS 17 spoke with the victim who said she and Lockett have been in a boyfriend/girlfriend relationship for two years. She said that allegations of cheating are what led to the assault that took place. The victim claims Lockett cheated on her.

When asked if she wanted the charges dropped she simply said, "Yes."

CBS 17 is not releasing the victim's name.

Lockett is averaging 5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this season, his first at the school after transferring from FIU after last season.

He did not play in NC State's game against Syracuse on Wednesday night, which the Wolfpack won 73-58.

Lockett is being held without bond.