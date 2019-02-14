RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University senior basketball player Eric Lockett is behind bars Thursday morning, charged with assault on a female, according to arrest records.

Lockett, a 6 foot 5, 193-pound guard from Warner Robins, Georgia, was booked into the Wake County Detention Center at 5 a.m. Thursday on an assault on a female charge.

The charge comes from an incident that occurred on Tuesday where Lockett was accused of hitting a woman in the face, an arrest warrant shows.

Lockett is averaging 5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this season, his first at the school after transferring from FIU after last season.

He did not play in N.C. State's game against Syracuse on Wednesday night, which the Wolfpack won 73-58.

Lockett is being held without bond.