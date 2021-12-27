NC State implements changes to COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated faculty, students, staff, those living on-campus this Spring

COVID-19 testing will be required for all unvaccinated faculty, students and staff, as well as those who live in university housing.

RALEIGH, N.C. — NC State University announced Monday its implementing return-to-campus COVID-19 testing requirements for the upcoming spring semester.

Testing requirements will be for all unvaccinated faculty, students and staff, as well as those who live in university housing or Greek Village.

University officials said a negative PCR test, or two negative antigen tests (including home tests), must be taken within 72 hours of returning to campus for anyone living in University Housing and Greek Village regardless of vaccination or booster status, and all faculty, students and staff who have not previously provided proof of vaccination.

Officials said anyone who receives a test at an off-campus location must upload their results in NC State’s online medical portal.

The university said anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 before returning to campus should not come to campus and immediately upload their positive test results to the university’s medical portal.

“Faculty, staff and students who do not live in University Housing or Greek Village and who have previously provided proof of vaccination documentation are not required to participate in return-to-campus testing,” the university wrote in a news release. “However, all campus community members are encouraged to get tested within 72 hours of returning to campus, especially if they have traveled or attended gatherings over winter break.”

University officials said in addition to testing requirements, they will also continue all COVID-19 safety measures currently in place throughout at least the first few weeks of the spring semester.

Visit NC State University’s website for more information.

