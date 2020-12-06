NC State draws the line: 2 incoming freshmen won't attend in the fall due to racist social media posts

The university hasn't said if the students will be able to return after the fall semester.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University officials say two incoming freshmen will not be allowed to attend the fall semester after the university was made aware of a string of racist social media posts by the students.

WNCN reports screenshots of the since-deleted posts were leaked by many on social media.

“We are appalled and disheartened that any member of the NC State community would choose to make such abhorrent statements. To say the words and actions in those posts stand in complete opposition to NC State’s values is an understatement,” the university said in a statement.

The action comes on the heels of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, a man killed while in Minneapolis police custody, as many people confront their own racial biases.

NC State said it will require every student, faculty, and staff member to complete diversity and inclusion training in the coming academic year.

University officials are investigating other instances of hate speech and racist social media posts.

“The Wolfpack community deserves a campus environment where they feel safe, supported, respected and valued. The university vehemently condemns racism and all other forms of discrimination. We are dedicated to doing all we can to protect, promote and advance a culture of diversity, equity and inclusive excellence at NC State,” the university’s statement read.