RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina State Fair has delayed opening until Friday, October 12 at 10 a.m. due to the track of Hurricane Michael, according to the fair's website.

The fair was supposed to open at 3 p.m. on Thursday, however, Michael is expected to produce flash flooding and heavy rainfall in several areas across our state.

Michael is expected to become a Tropical Storm as it reaches North Carolina. Right now, the Triad is likely to see 2-4 inches of rain, with higher amounts of 4-6 inches possible in some areas.

Several schools across the state have closed, delayed, or are having early dismissal on Thursday due to the storm.

