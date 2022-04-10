N.C. State Fair kicks off today with special access, offerings, themed event days

Unique access and discounts on gate admission tickets are part of the fun for the fair that runs October 13-23 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is on fair food from Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem.

The 2022 N.C. State Fair continue to offer several special days that fairgoers have come to love each year. The fair will run October 13-23 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

"Primetime with the Pack"

Taking place on opening day, students with an N.C. State ID can enter the fair for only $8.

accessABILITY Day

The popular accessABILITY Day makes its return Sunday, October 16. Presented by Bandwidth, the day offers visitors a calmer fair experience from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rides, games and vendors will operate without lights or music.

There will also be a "Bandwidth Chill Out Zone," inclusive competitions and noise-cancelling headphones available.

Senior Citizens' Day

Senior Citizens' Day is Tuesday, October 18, when anyone 65 years old and up can get in for free.

Breakfast biscuits will be available at Dorton Arena at 9 a.m. along with a program including music and comments from Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler at 10 a.m. at the Waterfall Stage.

Military Appreciation Day

On, Wednesday, October 19, there will be a special tractor parade at 10 a.m. followed by a program honoring the military on the Waterfall Stage at 10:45 a.m. Music provided by the 440th Army Band.

In addition to Military Day, active-duty service members, reservists, retirees, guardsmen and their dependents (ages 13-64) receive a daily military discount of 38 percent on gate admission, making admission $8.

Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day

Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day, often referred to as "Can Day" is Thursday, October 20. Fairgoers who bring six cans of food to any gate will get in free. Since 1993, donations have added up to more than 5.8 million pounds of food for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.