NC State Fair set for October!

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the North Carolina State Fair is scheduled to happen in the fall!

The announcement was made on Wednesday during North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler’s State of Agriculture speech, WNCN reported.

As of now, the fair is scheduled for October 14-24.

Also during his speech, Troxler encouraged people to get vaccinated to help ensure a safer fair experience. Troxler said he has received two doses of the vaccine and is “doing fine.”