N.C. State Fair to partner with software company Bandwidth

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair announced Monday it’s partnered with software company Bandwidth.

State officials said as part of the partnership, Bandwidth will become a major sponsor of the N.C. State Fair and the company’s team members will serve as volunteers at various events.

“For years, our team has been brainstorming ways to make the fair more inclusive. We’ve spoken to advocates in the community about what steps we can take to be more welcoming to all North Carolinians, regardless of ability,” agriculture commissioner Steve Troxler said. “To really put a focus on inclusion, specifically with a program like accessABILITY Day, we needed a partner who also strives every day to see both its employees and its community succeed.”

Officials said Bandwidth will also co-host an addition to the 2021 N.C. State Fair called accessABILITY Day, a new special event day for people with disabilities.

What can you find at accessABILITY Day?

Rides and games

Vendors

Music stages playing acoustic sets with light amplification

A “Bandwidth Chill Out Zone” available to guests in the Graham Building with tables/chairs, low lighting and soft music playing for those who need to take a break from the busy atmosphere outside.

Specially designed inclusive and/or adaptive “on the spot” competitions.

Noise cancelling headphones will be available to check out in the “Bandwidth Chill Out Zone” for those who need them.

Officials said accessABILITY Day will be from 8 a.m. to 12 noon Sunday, October 17.

“We can’t always be everything to everyone, but we can do our best to offer something every person in this state can enjoy. I’m excited about the roll-out and believe our fairgoers will be as well,” fair manager Kent Yelverton said.

The State Fair will be from October 14 to 24.

You can find more information about the N.C. State Fair on their website.

