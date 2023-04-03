NC State grad selected for NASA moon mission

RALEIGH, N.C. — The video above is from Christina Koch's participation in NASA's first all-woman spacewalk in 2019.
Christina Koch, North Carolina State University alum, is headed to space!
NASA and the Canadian Space Agency announced Monday that Koch and three others will be a part of the Artemis II lunar flyby mission.
A mission NASA says will pave the way for future exploration of the moon and beyond.
Although Koch, is a Michigan native she has several ties to North Carolina.
Not only did she receive her bachelor's and master's from NC State, she is also a graduate of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.
Koch began her career with NASA as an electrical engineer at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.
She participated in NASA's first all-woman spacewalk in 2019.
Koch will serve as a mission specialist for the Artemis II Moon crew.
