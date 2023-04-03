NC State grad selected for NASA moon mission

North Carolina State University alum, Christina Koch, is headed to space!

RALEIGH, N.C. — The video above is from Christina Koch's participation in NASA's first all-woman spacewalk in 2019.

A mission NASA says will pave the way for future exploration of the moon and beyond.

Although Koch, is a Michigan native she has several ties to North Carolina.

Not only did she receive her bachelor's and master's from NC State, she is also a graduate of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.

Koch began her career with NASA as an electrical engineer at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

She participated in NASA's first all-woman spacewalk in 2019.

Koch will serve as a mission specialist for the Artemis II Moon crew.

