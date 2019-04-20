RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) is unveiling two state-of-the-art Bell Helicopters in Raleigh this week.

The NCSHP says the new helicopters offer big upgrades to its public safety mission and will help with saving lives. The helicopters will be shown to the media Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the SHP Driving Facility and Aviation Hanger on East Tryon Road.

Colonel Glenn McNeill will make remarks before a live demonstration of the helicopters.

