NC State identifies 5 new COVID-19 clusters

According to the university, two clusters are located on main campus and include Tucker Residence Hall, currently with 8 positive cases and Wood Residence Hall, also currently with 8 positive cases.

According to a release from the university, residents in the facilities are being provided with additional information about the situation and the next steps they should take. Students that have visited the above locations in the last week can make an appointment with Student Health Services to be tested, by calling 919-515-2563, the release stated.