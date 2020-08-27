NC State identifies 5 new COVID-19 clusters

(Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story.)
NC State has identified 5 new COVID-19 clusters.
According to the university, two clusters are located on main campus and include Tucker Residence Hall, currently with 8 positive cases and Wood Residence Hall, also currently with 8 positive cases.
Three additional clusters were identified in the following:
- Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, located near the 3500 block of Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh, currently with 5 cases identified.
- Theta Chi Fraternity, located in Greek Village at NC State, currently with 5 cases identified.
- Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, located in Greek Village at NC State, currently with 13 cases identified.
According to a release from the university, residents in the facilities are being provided with additional information about the situation and the next steps they should take. Students that have visited the above locations in the last week can make an appointment with Student Health Services to be tested, by calling 919-515-2563, the release stated.