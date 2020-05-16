GREENSBORO, N.C. — State parks across North Carolina were flooded with visitors Saturday, maxing out capacity at several locations. Hundreds of people were turned away and told to reschedule their visit, according to NC State Parks.

By 10 a.m. on Saturday, visiting and parking capacity was full at those locations, officials said.

NC State Parks

State parks were officially reopened Saturday, May 9 as a part of North Carolina's Phase 1 reopening plan.

Visitors were encouraged to maintain six feet, step to the side of a trail, wait at the end of a bridge, to not enter restrooms until others have cleared out, to touch as few surfaces as possible and to not share phones or cameras with other visitors.

Eyes will soon turn to campgrounds, which are scheduled to reopen across the state May 22.

RELATED: Phase 1 to Phase 3: When will we be 'normal?'

RELATED: What's open again under Phase 1 in North Carolina?

RELATED: Disney parks in US will 'likely' require face masks when they reopen, CEO says

RELATED: State parks in North Carolina reopen under certain restrictions, officials say