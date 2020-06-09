NC State Parks thank guests who help keep parks clean

NC State Parks took the time to thank hikers for doing their part in keeping the parks clean Sunday.

They posted a special message thanking those that carry a spare trash bag while hiking and those doing their part in making a difference in achieving a cleaner, safer, environment.

"Gratitude for all our park guests who carry a spare trash bag while hiking. We know there are many of you. While we often don't get the chance to thank you personally, you make a difference! Thank you & we hope you have a great Labor Day," the post read.