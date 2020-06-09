x
NC State Parks thank guests who help keep parks clean

"Gratitude for all our park guests who carry a spare trash bag while hiking. We know there are many of you," the Facebook post read.

NC State Parks took the time to thank hikers for doing their part in keeping the parks clean Sunday.  

They posted a special message thanking those that carry a spare trash bag while hiking and those doing their part in making a difference in achieving a cleaner, safer, environment.

"Gratitude for all our park guests who carry a spare trash bag while hiking. We know there are many of you. While we often don't get the chance to thank you personally, you make a difference! Thank you & we hope you have a great Labor Day," the post read. 
State Park Updates for Sunday, Sept. 6: The following state parks ... are at capacity as of 11 AM: Raven Rock State Park Mount Mitchell State Park Hanging Rock State Park Pilot Mountain State Park - shuttle will continue to run from visitor center until 6 PM￼ Grandfather Mountain State Park Stone Mountain State Park South Mountains State Park Eno River State Park Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area Please plan your visit to these parks for late in the day or another day.
