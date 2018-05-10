RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Charles Ludington, a North Carolina State University professor, and a former classmate of Brett Kavanaugh at Yale, told CBS 17 that the FBI did not interview him as part of their investigation into sexual assault allegations against the judge.

Related: Who did the FBI interview for Brett Kavanaugh report?

The two were classmates at Yale University in the 1980s. Ludington issued a statement to the media on Sunday in response to Kavanaugh's Thursday afternoon testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Related: Brett Kavanaugh, on eve of vote, says he regrets 'sharp,' 'emotional' tone during hearing

In an email to CBS 17 Thursday, he wrote, “…as many who came forward, like me, were not offering information about the accusations of sexual assault, but evidence that he lied in front of the senate judiciary committee.”

Related: Four senators still undecided on Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination

He read some of his statement to CBS 17 and CNN cameras outside his home Monday evening.

"I felt it was my civic duty to tell of my experiences while drinking with Brett," Ludington said. "It is truth that is at stake, and I believe the ability to speak the truth, even when it does not reflect well upon one's self is a paramount quality we seek in our nation's most powerful judges."

Kavanaugh critics praised Ludington for coming forward, while the Supreme Court nominee's supporters lashed out against the professor.

On Thursday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah discussed the scope of the FBI’s review of Judge Kavanaugh.

“What critics want is a never-ending fishing expedition into high school drinking. That’s not what the senators requested. That’s not where this investigation’s scope went,” said Shah. “We are fully confident after reviewing this information that senators can be comfortable voting yes.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said Thursday he received a briefing on the FBI’s report. “There is still no contemporaneous evidence that corroborates these allegations. I look forward to reading the complete report later today.”

CBS 17 also contacted the office of Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.). Burr spokesperson Caitlin Carroll did not address the FBI’s report, referring us to a statement Burr released last week before the FBI’s investigation began, in which he said he supports Kavanaugh.

The N.C. State professor did not discuss politics in his comments. Ludington said that numerous reporters contacted him earlier in the confirmation process, but that he did not want to say anything.

Ludington said he had nothing to contribute about what kind of Supreme Court justice Kavanaugh would be.

He said Monday that there were omissions in Kavanaugh's testimony, and that the judge "downplayed to a great degree the possibility that he could ever not know what was going on."

Ludington said Kavanaugh did not tell the truth.

"If he lied about his past actions on national television, and more especially while speaking under oath in front of the United States Senate, I believe those lies should have consequences," Ludington said.

Since some others who shared their stories about Kavanaugh have received death threats, CBS 17 contacted the chairman of the N.C. State History Department to ask if classes were continuing as usual. He referred questions to campus police.

"We continuously monitor for potential threats and take the safety of our campus community very seriously, but for security reasons we cannot provide information about security measures for either individuals or campus spaces," NCSU Police Major Ian Kendrick said.

Ludington told CBS 17 on Thursday that he removed his profile and contact info from N.C. State’s website out of safety concerns.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved