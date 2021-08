Carter served district 66, which covers most of Rockingham County.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Rockingham County community is mourning the death of a two-term state representative.

The sheriff’s office announced Representative Jerry Carter passed away Tuesday morning.

Carter served district 66, which covered most of Rockingham County.

He was also a senior pastor at Reidsville Baptist Church and a chaplain for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.