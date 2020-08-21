NC State sees 4 more COVID-19 clusters at sorority, fraternity houses

Friday’s announcement makes six total clusters at the university since its decision to move classes online Thursday afternoon.

Just a day after moving undergraduate classes online due to COVID-19, NC State has identified four more clusters of the COVID-19 virus.

All four are within the university’s Greek life system according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

They report that one cluster was at the Sigma Nu Fraternity house, it had 26 positive cases. The university said a party is believed to have been held at the house in Greek Village on August 13.

The second cluster was at the Delta Gamma Sorority house with 15 positive cases.

The third was at the Sigma Kappa Sorority house with six positive cases.

All three are located in Greek Village WNCN reports.

The fourth cluster was at the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority house with seven positive cases.

The ZTA house is located near the 3400 block of Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh.

On Tuesday, NC State announced a COVID-19 cluster at an off-campus home on Clark Avenue. That residence was the site of a party around Aug. 6, the university said.

In addition, eight cases were also announced from NC State’s Greek Life on Tuesday.