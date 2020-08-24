NC State temporarily pauses all athletic activities due to COVID clusters

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University is temporarily pausing all athletic-related activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
University leaders made the decision based on the identified clusters within their program. NC State said it will follow all established protocols in consultation with campus and local health officials.
"Based on the information available to us, we are making the necessary and swift decision to pause athletic-related activities until we have additional information," said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. "We will continue to work with all appropriate parties to evaluate the most responsible path moving forward and will provide further details when available."
A number of universities have identified COVID-19 clusters on their campuses.