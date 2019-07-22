CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Charlotte Monday morning.
The crash happened near the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Edgewood Road around 9:30 a.m.
The Highway Patrol said Trooper Christopher L. Wooten, was trying to stop a vehicle when they collided with another vehicle, according to WBTV. The vehicle under pursuit was a four-door car appearing to be missing its hood. That car left the scene.
Trooper Wooten was taken to the hospital where at last check he was listed in critical condition.
Trooper Wooten is a 14-year veteran with the Highway Patrol.
No more information was released. Anyone who knows anything about the vehicle should call 911, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
