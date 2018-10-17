COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) trooper has died after being shot during a traffic stop early Wednesday, Highway Patrol confirmed.

Sergeant Michael Baker, confirms the trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop on US 701 near Sellers Town Road, around 12:15 a.m. in Columbus County.

The trooper was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The suspect was located and taken into custody after an extensive search of the surrounding area, according to NCSHP.

The identity of the trooper who was killed has not been released. Highway Patrol has not released any suspect information at this time.

This is the second NCSHP trooper killed in the line of duty this year. In May Trooper Samuel Bullard was killed after crashing during a traffic pursuit. Trooper Bullard was 24.

