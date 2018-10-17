COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) trooper died after being shot during a traffic stop early Wednesday, Highway Patrol confirmed.

Trooper Kevin K. Conner was an 11-year veteran. He was shot while conducting a traffic stop on US 701 near Sellers Town Road, around 12:15 a.m. in Columbus County. Trooper Conner was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Investigators say he pulled over a pick up truck and as he approached it, the driver fired several shots hitting Trooper Conner.

The driver of the truck sped from the scene and then jumped and ran on foot after truck was disabled during a short pursuit by law enforcement. He taken into custody after an extensive search.

NC Governor Roy Cooper shared a statement on Trooper Kevin Conner's death:

"The tragic loss of Trooper Kevin Conner of the NC State Highway Patrol weighs heavily on our hearts. We are forever grateful for his devoted service and selfless commitment to protecting the people of North Carolina. Our prayers are with his family and friends and his colleagues in law enforcement."

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Trooper Conner’s family”, said Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “Trooper Conner was killed while protecting and serving his community. We mourn our loss and will continue to support his family. We are grateful for his service and honor the men and women who serve in harm’s way, each and every day.”

The suspect will be identified in a forthcoming release. Charges are pending a further investigation.

This is a developing story. Please keep checking WFMY News 2 for updates as more information becomes available.

This is the second NCSHP trooper killed in the line of duty this year. In May Trooper Samuel Bullard was killed after crashing during a traffic pursuit. Trooper Bullard was 24.

RELATED | Surry County Trooper Dies in Fiery Wreck on I-77 South in Yadkin Co.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY