CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Charlotte Monday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Edgewood Road around 9:30 a.m.

The Highway Patrol said Trooper Christopher L. Wooten, was trying to stop a vehicle when they collided with another vehicle, according to WBTV. The vehicle under pursuit was a four-door car appearing to be missing its hood. That car left the scene.

Vehicle missing hood after hitting North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper

NC State Highway Patrol

Wooten's condition has 'steadily improved' according to the Highway Patrol. A Facebook post by the NCSHP says Wooten has displayed responses when spoken to by family.

'While his journey to recovery will take time, I am certain our fellow Patrol members will provide comfort and support every step of the way.'

He was taken to the hospital where at last check he was listed in critical condition. Trooper Wooten is a 14-year veteran with the Highway Patrol.

Officers have determined a four-door car with a temporary paper tag to be a vehicle of interest.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

Christopher L. Wooten

NC State Highway Patrol

Highway Patrol issued the following about the incident Monday afternoon:

“Today, we are reminded once again of the perils our members face each and every day while in the performance of their official duties,” said Col. Glen McNeill. “I am asking everyone to keep our beloved member, his family and the entire Patrol in your thoughts and prayers."

“This morning’s event serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers our law enforcement professionals face hour by hour,” said North Carolina Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks. “I am grateful to CMPD and all first responders who responded to the scene & continue to support us.”

No more information was released. If you have any information about the vehicle call 911, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users