CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash in Charlotte Monday morning.
The crash happened near the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Edgewood Road around 9:30 a.m.
The trooper was trying to stop a vehicle when they collided with another vehicle, according to WBTV. The vehicle under pursuit was a four-door car appearing to be missing its hood. That car left the scene.
The trooper was taken to the hospital.
No more information was released. Anyone who knows anything about the vehicle should call 911.
