CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash in Charlotte Monday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Edgewood Road around 9:30 a.m.

The trooper was trying to stop a vehicle when they collided with another vehicle, according to WBTV. The vehicle under pursuit was a four-door car appearing to be missing its hood. That car left the scene.

Officers have determined a four-door car with a temporary paper tag to be a vehicle of interest.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

The trooper was taken to the hospital.

No more information was released. Anyone who knows anything about the vehicle should call 911.

