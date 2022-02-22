NC State University making COVID-19 requirement changes for students

The university said face coverings will not be required in most indoor spaces for students.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University is changing some of its COVID-19 policies.

The university said face coverings will not be required in most indoor spaces for students beginning, Monday, Feb. 28. However, face coverings will be required in classrooms.

Masks must also still be worn in the following settings:

Wolfline buses

Clinical spaces

Student health center

Veterinary hospital

For employees working in dining and other food locations

They also said testing is no longer required but still available for students. Students can also still make vaccine appointments.