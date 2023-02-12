Student dies by suicide at NC State

Chancellor Randy Woodson released a statement about the student's death Monday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Video featured: A 'Dig in 2 It' piece about the mental health crisis happening at NC State after four students die by suicide.

An NC State student committed suicide just days after a graduate student died from what police believe were natural causes, according to Chancellor Randy Woodson in a statement.

"No matter the cause, the loss of a friend, a roommate, a classmate, hurts deeply and can seem overwhelming to cope with," Woodson wrote.

Last semester, NC State officials confirmed that four of their students also died by suicide.

"If you're struggling, please talk to a friend, faculty member, parent or other family member, or someone else you trust," Woodson added.