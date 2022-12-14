Overcharging Customers: Several stores in NC pay fines for price scanning errors

16 stores in the Triad were fined for price-scanner errors. Here's a list of locations overcharging people at the register.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 70 stores in 38 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors.

“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during checkout. Over the last year, we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”

Alamance County

Walmart Supercenter at 3141 Garden Road, Burlington paid $2,330 in fines. An inspection in May showed an error rate of 4.67 percent based on 14 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed and paid a fine for an inspection in February. The store passed inspection in July.

Davie County

Dollar General at 5387 U.S. Highway 158, Advance paid $5,000 in fines. An inspection in September found an error rate of 24.67 percent based on 74 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in November.

Forsyth

Family Dollar at 3501 South Main St., Winston-Salem paid $5,000 in fines. An inspection in July found an error rate of 27.33 percent based on 82 errors in a 300-item lot. The store also failed and paid fines for four previous inspections. The store passed inspection in October.

Family Dollar at 550 MLK Boulevard, Winston-Salem paid 5,000 in fines. An inspection in September found an error rate of 19.33 percent based on 58 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed and paid fines for three previous inspections. The store will be re-inspected.

Family Dollar at 1019 Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall paid $5,000 in fines. An inspection in September found an error rate of 11.33 percent based on 34 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed and paid a fine for inspections in June and July. The store also failed inspection in November with an error rate of 7.33 percent based on 22 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store was assessed a $4,270 fine. The store will be re-inspected.

Walmart Supercenter at 4550 Kester Mill Road, Winston-Salem paid $4,490 in fines. An inspection in June found an error rate of 3.33 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed and paid a fine on an April inspection. The store passed inspection in August.

Guilford

Dollar General at 1400 N.C. 62 East, Climax paid $1,350 in fines. An inspection in September found an error rate of 3.67 percent based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed an inspection in November with an error rate of 2.67 percent based on 8 overcharges in a 300-item lot and was assessed a $1,295 fine. The store will be re-inspected.

Dollar General at 5430 Samet Drive, High Point paid $2,455 in fines. An inspection in August found an error rate of 5.67 percent based on 17 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed and paid fines for three previous inspections this year. The store passed inspection in October.

Randolph

Dollar General at 2907 South Main St., High Point paid $3,195 in fines. An inspection in September found an error rate of 10 percent based on 30 overcharges in a 300-item lot. A re-inspection in November found an error rate of 14 percent based on 42 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store was assessed a $4,460 fine and will be re-inspected.

Family Dollar at 2358 North Fayetteville St., Asheboro paid $2,325 in fines. An inspection in September found an error rate of 4.33 percent based on 13 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store was reinspected in November and failed with an error rate of 13 percent based on 39 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store was assessed a $5,000 fine and will be re-inspected.

Rockingham

Dollar General at 1620 Way St., Reidsville paid $2,120 in fines. An inspection in July found an error rate of 7 percent based on 21 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed and paid a fine for two other inspections this year. The store passed inspection in September.

Surry

Dollar General at 2282 Zephyr Road, Dobson paid $1,350 in fines. An inspection in September found an error rate of 4 percent based on 12 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in November.

Circle K at 110 Graceland Lane, Mount Airy has been assessed $5,530 in fines based on two failed inspections. An inspection in September found an error rate of 17 percent based on 17 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 5 percent based on five overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store will be re-inspected.

Family Dollar at 308 East Alkins St., Dobson has paid $4,160 in fines. An inspection in October found an error rate of 7.67 percent based on 23 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed inspections in June and August and paid additional fines. The store will be re-inspected.

Yadkin County

Dollar General at 103 Willow St., Yadkinville paid $3,155 in fines. An inspection in August showed a 3 percent error rate based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed and paid fines for three previous inspections this year. The store passed inspection in October.