Lawmakers pass bill to increase criminal penalties after North Carolina substation attacks

Recent power grid attacks caused lawmakers to put tighter restrictions on security after thousands were left in the dark for days in December.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill that would strengthen penalties for people who attack energy grids in North Carolina is nearly law after the Senate voted to pass it Thursday.

Now, it heads to Governor Cooper's desk.

It stems from attacks at substations in recent months.

You might remember someone who shot up two energy grids in Moore County in December 2022 that left tens of thousands without power during the holiday season. Someone did the same in Thomasville and no one's been arrested in either case.

EnergyUnited repaired damage in Thomasville when that situation happened.

While outages were not widespread, it took a lot of work.

"These repairs can take quite a long time. Some of the equipment is very large, so just moving a transformer can take a week or more depending on where it's located," said Vice President of Energy and Delivery, Steven McCachern.

Riley Edwards lives near that site and said he agrees with the new bill, saying the situation in Randolph County could've been a lot worse.

“You also have to worry about pretty much, are they going to ignite any fire or anything like that. With a live wire, if they shoot the right area it’s going to set off a major fire in the area. It can burn. There’s acreage out here with farmland. It could’ve been a major disaster if I wanted to,” Edward said.

Duke Energy released a statement thanking lawmakers for the bill:

Protecting our infrastructure is a top priority so we can deliver the essential service our customers and communities rely on. Our partnership with the government is a critical element of that commitment . We thank legislators for their help in preventing future infrastructure attacks and increasing accountability for those responsible.

The substation attacks in Moore County remain top of mind for our company. For the past six months, a dedicated team has been conducting a comprehensive review of grid infrastructure to identify opportunities to increase security and surveillance across our system. We are beginning the implementation of those plans now and also making improvements to our response strategy. We also continue work with the FBI and local law enforcement and are providing information, as requested, to aid their investigation into those responsible for the attacks.

If Gov. Cooper signs the bill, it would increase penalties for people who attack energy facilities or trespass energy sites. Someone found guilty could also be fined up to $250,000.

U.S. Representative Richard Hudson will be participating in a field hearing on securing America's power grid Friday in Moore County.

Hudson will be participating in the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, Climate, and Grid Security at 10:00 a.m. while hosting members of the Subcommittee in Moore County, NC.

It'll take place at 395 Magnolia Rd. Pinehurst, NC 28374.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.