NC Fatality Task Force reports 92 child deaths in 2020

A task force is reporting that the number of North Carolina children who died by either homicide or suicide has more than doubled over the past decade.

The state Child Fatality Task Force’s report said that in 2020, 92 children died as a result of homicide, making it the leading cause of death for that age group. News outlets report homicide was the second-leading cause of death among children aged 1 to 4. Also in 2020, suicide was the fourth leading cause of death for children with 56 deaths.

Warning signs

The National Alliance of Mental Illness listed warning signs for parents to watch.

Some of them include a drop in school performance, an altered sleep schedule and feeling withdrawn.

Where to go for help

There are several resources people can use if they or someone they care about is struggling with their mental health. Some of them include:

There's a crisis text line open 24/7. Text SIGNS to 741741 to speak with a counselor.

You can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration at 1-800-662-HELP to talk to someone.

In emergencies, call 9-11.

Each of these services is free and operates 24/7 every day.