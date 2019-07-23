SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Six Johnston County school teachers are being asked to return money after they were overpaid for summer work, officials said Monday.

The overpayment amounts per teacher are from $2,703.92 to $4,086.28, Johnston County Schools spokeswoman Dolores Gill told WNCN.

Gill said that the six teachers were paid in June after they did extra summer work. However, a “computer error” led to the teachers being paid again this month for that same work, Gill said.

The teachers were told about the overpayments and asked to return the money after the funds were directly deposited into their bank accounts.

The teachers involved were in the Career and Technical Education Program, Gill said.

Gill noted that the school system has about 5,000 paid employees.

