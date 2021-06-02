NC to continue P-EBT food assistance through summer 2021

The extension of P-EBT through the summer will provide $450 million in food help to an estimated 1.2 children and families statewide.



"Having nutritious meals year-round is critical to young children’s development and well-being," said NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being Susan Gale Perry. "The extension of P-EBT food assistance through the summer will help our young children and families who are still experiencing the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic get the food they need while school is out."



Eligible children will receive a one-time payment of $375 to cover the entire summer period of June through August 2021. Benefits for students and children who are eligible as of May 2021 will be issued by the end of July to their current P-EBT or FNS card. Students and children who become newly eligible over the summer will receive benefits in late September. Households should keep their current P-EBT card so they can continue to receive benefits for the summer.



Students will be eligible to receive summer P-EBT in July if the student was eligible for free or reduced price meals at school through the National School Lunch Program or was enrolled in a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school as of the last full month of the school year (May 2021). Children under 6 will be eligible to receive summer P-EBT in July if they received Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) in May 2021.