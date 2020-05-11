NC Transportation Museum to host holiday drive-thru light show

This is a drive-thru only event, admission to the museum is not included.

The North Carolina Transportation Museum announced Wednesday it will host “NC Transportation Museum in Lights: A Drive Thru Experience”.

“The holiday light show will allow visitors to enjoy this historic site, illuminated by thousands of holiday lights, all from the comfort of their car,” the NC Transportation Museum said. “The museum’s historic structures and antique railroading equipment will be part of the scenery, shining like never-before.”

The organization said the 1.25-mile drive-thru experience is available for just $8 per car or $15 for 12-15 passenger vans, mini-buses or shuttle buses.

Officials said cars will enter the property at 1 Samuel Spencer Drive and exit from the south end of the property onto Hwy 70/US 29.

Event officials will not be allowing motorcoaches, riding in pick-up truck beds, and said rear doors of vans and SUVs must remain closed.

This is a drive-thru only event, admission to the museum is not included.

Visit the NC Transportation Museum’s website for more information.

